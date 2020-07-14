Mixed messaging from governments has steered “too many countries” in the wrong direction to suppress transmission of the coronavirus, the World Health Organisation has warned.

Without naming any country in particular, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus raised serious concern about nations facing new waves of infection after lifting lockdowns.

“Many countries are losing gains made as proven measures to reduce risk are not implemented or followed,” Dr Tedros told a virtual news briefing on Tuesday morning (Australian time).

He said hospital wards were filling up again in several countries where there had been a dangerous increase in coronavirus cases.

“Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one,” Dr Tedros said.

“If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go – it is going to get worse and worse and worse.”

WHO’s warning to the world comes as New South Wales teeters on the edge of a second surge of the virus – much like Victoria.

The NSW state government will on Tuesday announce stricter requirements for pubs after authorities revealed 10 coronavirus cases directly linked to Sydney’s Crossroads Hotel while 11 cases were indirectly connected.

One of the cases, which is linked to the venue, tested positive after visiting The Star casino in Sydney on July 4.

But, according to reports by the ABC on Tuesday, the casino will not be impacted by the tighter restrictions to be imposed on pubs.

There are concerns infections could soar, with NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant on Monday revealing other venues across Sydney may have been exposed to the virus between June 27 and July 10 after visits from people linked to the pub outbreak.



These include Picton Hotel, Planet Fitness gym in Casula, Canterbury Leagues Club, Narellan Town Centre and Zone Bowling in Villawood.

Under the new rules, pubs will have to start taking down contact details of patrons and they will not be allowed to have more than 300 people inside their venue irrespective of its size, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The new measures are tipped to also introduce tougher regulations on cleaning.

Victoria’s surge

Meanwhile, new outbreaks have been popping up across Melbourne, with the state so far experiencing eight consecutive days of triple-digit increases in coronavirus cases.

Of 177 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, 151 remain under investigation.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the state was seeing about four to five new outbreaks daily.

Premier Daniel Andrews would, therefore, not rule out stage four restrictions.

“If you don’t want stage four, if you don’t want the lockdown to last a moment longer, then please follow the rules,” he told reporters on Monday.

Police cracking down on ‘nonsensical’ rule-breakers

Krispy Kreme Australia made following the rules all the more difficult after giving away 420,000 free doughnuts across Australia.

Police in NSW slammed them for incentivising customers whose birthday fell between March 13 and July 13 to redeem their free offer of a dozen pack of doughnuts by visiting a nearby participating store.

Pictures posted to social media on Monday showed long lines of people ignoring social distancing.

“This is nonsensical and defies logic,” NSW police acting assistant commissioner Tony Cooke said in a statement.

“We have people in NSW who have lost jobs, people who have missed the opportunity to farewell their loved ones at funerals, and of course, people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.”

Toll mounts

Australia’s total number of cases is now 9980, with 2103 cases active and 7769 people recovered.

The national death toll is 108: NSW 49, Victoria 24, Tasmania 13, WA nine, Queensland six, SA four, ACT three. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

Parts of the world, especially the United States with more than 3.3 million confirmed cases, are still seeing huge increases in a first wave of COVID-19 infections.

The United States reported a daily global record of 69,070 new infections on July 10. Reuters reported coronavirus infections were rising in about 40 US states.

Meanwhile, parts of England are implementing a second round of shutdowns.

-with AAP