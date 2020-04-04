Supermarkets boost social distancing measures for Easter rush

Coles and Woolworths will reduce the number of customers permitted in their stores from Monday, in an effort to enforce social distancing.

Shoppers will notice the new measures in the lead-up to the Easter weekend.

“Traditionally, the Thursday in the lead up to Easter is one of our busiest times in-store. We ask our customers to pre-plan their Easter shopping to avoid the usual Thursday spike in numbers,” Woolworths managing director Claire Peters said on Saturday.

How many customers are permitted inside Woolworths at any given time will be determined by the floor space of each individual store.

Customers may be tallied at the entrance and asked to queue in the street, being allowed in as other shoppers finish buying and leave the store.

The Woolworths store at Richmond in NSW has reportedly already limited access to just eight people at one time.

Coles will implement its restricted access of customers with security guards and trained staff.

Coles CEO Steven Cain says “team members will be at store entrances to provide assistance and let you know when it is OK to come in”.

Customers are requested to “follow the directional signs around the store, pack your own bags at the checkout, scan your own flybuys card and use tap & go payment.”

Trading hours will be extended to help with the implementation of the new measures.

“Late evenings are typically less busy, so please consider visiting at this time if you prefer a quieter shopping period,” Mr Cain said.

Woolworths also announced they would be switching on their ‘Pick-Up’ service on Monday for Priority Assistance customers with family members, neighbours or friends able to collect goods on their behalf.

