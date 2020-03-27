Pack your own bags, use tap-and-go, Coles tells shoppers

Coles wants shoppers to pack their own groceries to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

The supermarket giant has written to customers with a new set of rules aimed at keeping its stores safe for shoppers and staff.

People have been told they must not enter stores if they are sick, and should handle their own bags and pack their own groceries to limit the risk of spreading the virus.

They have also been asked to wash or sanitise their hands before entering stores and shoppers must stay 1.5 metres away from others at all times.

Special directions will be provided at checkouts to make sure people in queues don’t get too close together.

The retailer is spending an extra $1 million a week on extra cleaning and security guards, with special attention paid to sanitising high contact surfaces including trolleys, baskets, and checkout areas.

And customers are being encouraged to pay via tap-and-go.

Masks and gloves are not being recommended for shopping, in line with health department advice.

Bakery departments are also making changes, with items including bread baked on site to be pre-wrapped to ensure products are not contaminated.

“Finally, we’ll be regularly rotating our teams on checkouts throughout the day to help keep everyone safer,” Coles said in a letter to customers on Friday.

“Please respect the guidelines we’re putting in place as your health and safety remains a priority to us.”

The moves are being mirrored across the retail industry.

Bunnings has announced it is providing its staff with gloves and sanitiser and will increase in-store cleaning for counters, trolleys and baskets.

The hardware chain is closing water fountains and employ tap-and-go payment where possible.

–with AAP