Banks offer six-month home, small business loan holidays

Small businesses will be able to defer payments on up to $100 million in loans for six months under COVID-19 measures announced by the Australian Banking Association on Friday.

And, just an hour later, one of the country’s biggest banks said it would extend the same offer to home loan customers who were experiencing financial hardship.

ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said the loan holiday would apply to any small business affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This package is not restricted to any sector or any industry,” she said.

“We want to get it out to as many businesses as quickly as possible so they can keep their doors open and keep employing Australians.”

Ms Bligh said banks were yet to see households going into mortgage stress because of COVID-19 but would monitor the situation.

“If we start to see any other critical need … that’s something that [the banks] know they’ll need to look at,” she said.

Despite that, just an hour later, NAB – one of the country’s four big lenders – said eligible home loan customers could seek six-month holidays on their mortgage payments.

NAB also reduced some fixed home loan interest rates, and raised some deposit rates.

“This is an extremely difficult time but we will get through this together,” chief executive Ross McEwan said.

“We are well-capitalised and stand ready to play our critical role in this global crisis.”

Ms Bligh said banks would work with small business customers to help them survive the economic fallout from the coronavirus. The ABA expected its aid package to put up to $8 billion back into the pockets of affected companies.

She said Australia’s banks were in a strong position to weather the pandemic.

“The size of this commitment to small businesses demonstrates that banks – regardless of their size – are well able to lean in and lean in hard when it’s needed,” she said.

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank cut interest rates to a record low 0.25 per cent and announced extraordinary measures to help prevent a coronavirus-driven recession.

The RBA will buy Australian government bonds as part of its first-ever quantitative easing program, and provide a three-year funding facility to provide cheap loans for Australian banks.

The Morrison government is also plotting a fresh round of stimulus measures after announcing a $17.6 billion package last week.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the next package would extend support for small business and assist sacked workers.

“This second package we are working on right now is about cushioning the blow for so many of those Australians who may lose their job,” he told Sky News on Friday.

Mr Frydenberg said the government’s second package would not look at structural changes that could not be removed after the crisis was over – a position that will be welcomed by credit agencies.

“Our focus is on targeted measures using the existing tax and transfer system and making it as simple and as easy as possible for Australians to get that support,” Mr Frydenberg told the ABC.

He also poured cold water on suggestions the government could nationalise major companies, such as Virgin Australia.

“That’s not our focus right now.”

-with agencies