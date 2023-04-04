Live

A judge has decided the media will not be allowed to broadcast Donald Trump’s historic arraignment, but has highlighted the “monumental significance” of the case against the former US president.

Although he is also famous for being on reality television, Mr Trump should not be filmed in court for security reasons, his lawyers urged Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan.

The court ruling came as the former president hunkered down at Trump Tower ahead of his court appearance in New York on Tuesday (local time). The charges against him, which are yet to be revealed, are also expected to be unsealed at the same time.

Yahoo News reported late on Monday that Mr Trump will face 34 felony counts for falsification of business records, citing a source briefed on the arraignment.

Media outlets had sought to broadcast live from inside the Manhattan courtroom, citing the “gravity of this proceeding”.

Judge Merchan rejected the request. But he has said a pool of five photographers will be allowed to take photos at the start of the proceedings “until such time as they are directed to vacate the jury box by court personnel”.

In his ruling on Tuesday afternoon (AEST), Judge Merchan noted that the historic arraignment had generated “unparalleled public interest and media attention”.

“That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed,” he wrote.

“Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past president been indicted on criminal charges.

“Mr Trump’s arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention.

“The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous.”

Holed up in Trump Tower, Mr Trump has been following legal advice to refrain from the vitriol that he had directed at the prosecutor and presiding judge, CNN reported.

CNN quoted aides who said that this restraint did not extend to Florida where Mr Trump is planning to deliver a “full-throated defence” after his court appearance.

“He’s taking this very seriously and following legal advice,” an adviser said.

“He will make his case to Americans Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago.”

Mr Trump flew into New York City on his private plane on Tuesday morning (AEDT) to face historic charges stemming from a probe into hush money paid to a porn star.

“WITCH HUNT, as our once great Country is going to HELL!” he posted on social media just before he left Florida.

His plane – painted in red, white and blue with ‘TRUMP’ emblazoned on the side – arrived at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport after a three-hour flight from West Palm Beach near his Florida home.

In his typical blue suit and red tie, Mr Trump walked alone from the plane for a drive in a motorcade to Trump Tower in Manhattan.

After arriving there, he waved to people behind security barricades and walked into the high-rise without making any public comments.

His court appearance has been set in motion by a grand jury that indicted Mr Trump after hearing evidence for months about a $US130,000 ($191,000) payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Ms Daniels has said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Mr Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006. Mr Trump denies any such relationship with her.

Mr Trump’s campaign had raised $US7 million ($10.4 million) in the three days after word of the indictment emerged last Thursday, senior adviser Jason Miller said.

The campaign issued its latest fundraising email on Monday, taking aim at the media’s reporting on the indictment.

The arraignment is planned for 2.15pm on Tuesday (4.15am Wednesday AEST).

The New York case is one of several probes Mr Trump faces.

Asked whether he was worried about unrest around Mr Trump’s arraignment, President Joe Biden, touring a factory in Minnesota, said, “No, I have faith in the New York Police Department.”