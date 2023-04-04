Live

Donald Trump’s lawyers have raised fears of a “circus” in court as the former US president landed in New York and was preparing to turn himself in.

Mr Trump’s legal team submitted a letter to Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, opposing the media’s request to allow cameras into the courtroom.

They said it would would create a “circus-like atmosphere” and “raise unique security concerns”. It was also “inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence”.

“This case presents extraordinary security concerns (including Secret Service-related concerns) and we submit that any video or photography of the proceedings will only heighten these serious concerns,” the letter stated.

It came as New York’s mayor issued a warning that any “rabble rousers” intending to show up in his city for the historic court appearance should be on their best behaviour.

Early on Tuesday (AEDT), Mr Trump travelled in a motorcade in Florida to board his red, white and blue plane emblazoned with TRUMP and posted to his followers that he was heading to the courthouse.

Mr Trump said he would spend the night at Trump Tower in New York before going to court, where he faces charges stemming from an investigation into hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election.

“On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “America was not supposed to be this way!”

A court official said the arraignment was planned for 2.15pm local time on Tuesday (4.15am Wednesday, AEST).

Mr Trump was due to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He will likely be fingerprinted prior to appearing before a judge for an arraignment, where he will plead not guilty.

It’s still not known if his mugshot will be taken but his lawyer previously revealed the former president would not be handcuffed.

Mr Trump has hired Todd Blanche, a prominent white-collar criminal defence lawyer and a former federal prosecutor, to lead his defence, said two sources familiar with the matter.

The specific charges in the grand jury indictment have yet to be disclosed. CNN reports more than 30 charges relate to business fraud.

Mr Trump’s office said he would return to Florida and deliver a speech from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.

Warning to ‘rabble rousers’

Security measures were ramped up in New York ahead of Mr Trump’s anticipated touchdown, as he becomes the first former US president in history to face criminal charges.

The New York Police Department set up barricades across the city and has thousands of police officers on standby to prepare for protests and counter protests.

Mayor Eric Adams issued a public warning for Trump supporters not to cause chaos in his city.

“While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves.

“New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger.

“We have the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like [prominent Republican] Marjorie Taylor Greene – who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech – she stated she is coming to town.

“While you’re in town, be on your best behaviour,” Mr Adams said.

Mr Trump has said he is innocent, and he and his allies have portrayed the charges as politically motivated.

Mr Trump’s campaign issued a fundraising email taking aim at the media’s reporting on his indictment.

Remarks attributed to Mr Trump in the email stated: “Our country has fallen. But I’m not giving up on America. We can and we will save our nation in 2024.”

His campaign said Mr Trump raised more than $US4 million ($5.98 million) in the 24 hours following the news of his indictment.