Lidia Thorpe lobbies bullying allegations at the Greens

Former Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has accused her former colleagues of bullying and other parliamentarians of sexual assault in incendiary claims.

The Victorian senator said she outlined extensive bullying allegations in a formal written complaint in late 2022 to Greens leader Adam Bandt and the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service – but had heard nothing back.

Senator Thorpe quit the Greens in February to sit as an independent. She said it was her goal to “grow and amplify” the black sovereignty movement, in a move that came amid multiple reports about internal party conflict over the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

“I didn’t leave over the referendum. I left over irreconcilable differences,” Senator Thorpe told the Nine newspapers on Friday.

“There’s a few senators within the Greens who undermined me and hurt me and I’ve had to report that to [PWSS].”

Senator Thorpe told Nine that several Greens senators had “caused a lot of harm”.

On the ABC later on Friday, Senator Thorpe went into further detail.

“I was patted on the head in the chamber by a Greens senator and I was completely demoralised – and even thinking about that still, you know, hurts me. I’ve never been patted on the head by anybody and I’m not

nobody’s little black girl and that’s how I felt. I felt belittled,” she said.

“I was sexually assaulted four times in my first six months. People wonder why I get a little bit frustrated, but I’ve had to endure so much in my time in this place and … now I’m free to say what I like.”

She said the sexual assault and harassment were not from Greens colleagues.

“The Jenkins review was meant to eradicate all of those kinds of behaviours, and I just have faith in that review and my participation in that review. Certainly I was very honest and frank about all of the things I’ve just said today,” she said.

Because of the ongoing formal complaints process, she refused to name the senators or how many were involved in the alleged bullying.

“I raised it with the Greens. I raised it with the leader. I said, ‘I can’t deal with this any more. I’m being undermined. I’m being bullied. And it’s got to stop’. It didn’t stop,” she said.

Mr Bandt’s office has confirmed to the ABC that he was aware of Senator Thorpe’s complaints. But it rejected her claims of bullying.

“Mr Bandt worked with Senator Thorpe on the issues she raised, including arranging an opportunity to have her concerns addressed through PWSS mediation, but Senator Thorpe left the Greens before mediation occurred,” the spokesperson said.

After Senator Thorpe quit, Mr Bandt said he was “truly sad” to see her leave, and called her a “fighter for her people”.

The PWSS said it was a confidential service and would not comment on the allegations.