Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe has demanded an apology after a probe into an undisclosed ‘relationship’ with an ex-bikie found she was not in contempt of parliament.

The senate privileges committee found that while Senator Thorpe should have disclosed her relationship, she didn’t receive any relevant sensitive information.

Senator Thorpe reacted as the report was tabled late Tuesday, and revealed she was never actually dating motorcycle gang leader Dean Martin, and referred to him as “some black man”.

The former Greens senator, who lost the deputy leadership over the matter and later quit the Greens, said she was forced to admit they had been an item.

“I had no relationship with that person. I was given legal advice by the Greens lawyer to say that I had dated this person,” she told the Senate.

“I got a call from that person that said, ‘Ah, did we date?’.

“We kissed once at a rally on the 26th of January. I had no idea who this person was or his background.”

Senator Thorpe referred herself to the Senate’s privileges committee over allegations she failed to disclose the relationship despite sitting on a parliamentary law enforcement committee.

The committee examined whether her alleged non-disclosure obstructed the work of the committee or if she had received confidential briefings related to bikies.

A teary Senator Thorpe said the committee’s recommendation that she not be held in contempt vindicated her.

“All you people thought that I had been running off with some biker gang,” she said.

“What kind of person do you think I am? I deserve an apology, from the leader of the Greens for one, because I lost my position.”

In a statement to the ABC, Greens leader Adam Bandt defended his handling of the situation.

“The facts as we understand them are those that are set out in Senator Thorpe’s letter to the privileges committee. The information in the letter is consistent with the information Senator Thorpe and others provided to us,” Mr Bandt said.

Senator Thorpe resigned from her leadership role with the party after the story broke in the media.

“For what? For a kiss on invasion day with some black man at a rally who happened to be an ex-biker,” she said.

“I didn’t ask for his resume.”

Senator Thorpe said she referred herself to the committee because she knew she had done nothing wrong.

“But my family and my community were hurting from the racism,” she said.

“I got mauled by the media, I got mauled by all of you in (the Senate) for something I did not do.”

The privileges committee has recommended declarations of any conflicts of interest should be handled consistently when committees meet to avoid any future issues.