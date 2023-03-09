Live

Prince Harry and Meghan have confirmed they are using their children’s new royal titles which were gained when King Charles stepped up to the throne.

Under royal rules, Archie and Lilibet Diana were eligible to become a prince and princess of the realm as grandchildren of the monarch.

The Duke and Duchess used the titles publicly for the first time when confirming the recent christening of their 21-month-old daughter, which was no royal affair.

Lilibet, who was born in June 2021, was baptised at an intimate ceremony at the couple’s home in Montecito, California, on Friday.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” their spokesperson told People.com.

A source told the outlet the couple had extended an invitation to King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were all no-shows.

People.com reports that between 20 and 30 guests attended the ceremony and which was followed by food and dancing — “with Archie enjoying a dance with his little sister”.

Other guests included Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and Lilibet’s godfather, actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, who was seen arriving earlier with a 10-person gospel choir that reportedly sang Oh Happy Day and This Little Light of Mine.

The interest in Harry’s children’s titles comes after his relationship with his father, King Charles, hit rock bottom following his tell-all memoir earlier this year in which he made accusations against the royal family.

It was not known until now whether the couple, who stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and now live in California, would want their children to be known as prince and princess.

Buckingham Palace said it would update the royal website to reflect Archie and Lilibet’s titles in “due course”.

They are currently listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan said in an interview two years ago that the royal family refused to make her son Archie a prince and had conversations about how dark his skin might be.

The titles are in line with the precedent created by letters patent issued by George V in 1917 which conferred the title of prince or princess on male line grandchildren of the sovereign.

The baptism was held days after Harry and Meghan had been asked to vacate their home in the United Kingdom, Frogmore Cottage, a decision made by Charles, and a sign of the latest strain in relations.

It is not known whether Harry will attend his father’s coronation in May.