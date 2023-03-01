‘Frogxit’: Harry and Meghan on the move, on King’s orders

Live

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are reportedly being booted from their official British residence – at the order of his father, the King.

The shock move was revealed by British tabloid The Sun, in what it described as a “world exclusive”, on Wednesday.

“King Charles is evicting Prince Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage – and has offered it to Prince Andrew,” the paper wrote – under the headline “Frogxit”.

Frogmore Cottage, a five-bedroom house on the Windsor Castle estate, remains the official British home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, they have spent only a handful of days there since quitting royal duties and departing for California.

Frogmore was gifted to the then newlywed Sussexes by the late Queen. Harry and Meghan spent £2.4 million ($4.3 million) of taxpayer money to renovate the property, a cost that was paid back in full after they left Britain.

The couple were living there when son Archie was born in 2019, and celebrated daughter Lilibet’s first birthday there in mid-2022. Since then, it has also been the home of Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her family.

The Sun reports that the King began the process of evicting his son and daughter-in-law just days after Harry’s controversial memoir Spare was released in early January.

The best-selling book featured a stream of personal revelations from Harry about his father and brother Prince William, as well as other members of the royal family. The family is yet to comment publicly on any of the stories in Spare, including allegations of a physical altercation between Harry and William, and the prince labelling his stepmother, the Queen Consort, as “dangerous”.

Now, according to The Sun, the Sussexes – who will be left without a home in Britain – are drawing up plans to have their remaining belongings shipped from Frogmore to their Monetecito residence.

“This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” a source told the tabloid.

It is also likely to have ramifications for the Sussexes’ attendance at the King and Queen Consort’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Invitations are reportedly due to be sent out for the glittering ceremony – but it is not yet known if Harry and Meghan will be among the 2000 expected guests.

The Sun also claimed the King had “offered the keys” to Frogmore to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew.

This follows earlier reports that Andrew faces being booted from his home, Royal Lodge – the 30-room mansion also on the Windsor estate that he shares with his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Andrew – who is the father of Princess Eugenie – is apparently “resisting” a move to the smaller Frogmore Cottage.