News HMAS Canberra deployed to Vanuatu in aftermath of cyclones
Updated:
Live

HMAS Canberra deployed to Vanuatu in aftermath of cyclones

HMAS Canberra is on its way to Vanuatu to offer support after tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin. Photo: AAP
The federal government has deployed HMAS Canberra to Vanuatu to provide support to the country following Tropical Cyclones Judy and Kevin.

The Canberra will sail from Sydney after a request from Vanuatu’s government.

“HMAS Canberra has a significant capacity to provide ship-to-shore connections via its landing craft and three embarked Australian Army CH-47 helicopters, fresh water and has its own hospital facilities,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement on Sunday night.

“The ADF personnel on board bring recent experience from other relief efforts in the region over the past two years and Defence is proud to support a member of the Pacific family.”

The deployment follows two RAAF aircraft that have already reached Vanuatu’s capital of Port Vila.

“Our close partnership with Vanuatu means we have been able to mobilise assistance quickly and contribute to the government of Vanuatu’s immediate requests following Tropical Cyclones Judy and Kevin,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

“With HMAS Canberra we are providing more humanitarian supplies and much-needed logistical support. This shows our continued commitment to the Pacific family.”

Topics:

Cyclone Judy Cyclone Kevin HMAS Canberra Vanuatu

