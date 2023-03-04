Pacific Hundreds left homeless amid the wreckage of cyclone-ravaged Vanuatu
A major relief effort is underway as Vanuatu reels from the two back-to-back cyclones. Photo: Lavetanalagi Seru
Australian emergency workers are heading to Vanuatu as the country battles through the aftermath of its second destructive cyclone in just days.

A state of emergency has been declared in the aftermath of Cyclone Kevin’s gale-force winds and torrential rain causing chaos just days after the nation was hit by Cyclone Judy.

Miraculously, no deaths

There are no reports of people being killed but buildings have been damaged, infrastructure impacted by flooding and there are significant power outages.

Vanuatu is made up of 13 principal islands and a red alert has been issued for Tafea province, home to about 30,000 people in the country’s south.

It’s estimated up to 50,000 children could have been impacted by the natural disasters, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund.

The charity says schools, health facilities, homes and critical infrastructure have been damaged.

World Vision Australia says hundreds of people are in emergency accommodation in the capital Port Villa and tens of thousands have been impacted by the wild weather.

Australians on the job

The organisation’s workers there have created an operational centre and are distributing supplies while patching up their office.

Conditions are expected to ease by Sunday as Cyclone Kevin moves south.

Australia is sending a team of twelve workers with emergency supplies and the Royal Australian Air Force will assist with aerial damage assessments.

“The Australian Defence Force as a part of the whole-of-government effort is coordinating closely with the Pacific family to provide the best support possible to the Ni-Vanuatu people,” Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said on Friday.

-AAP

