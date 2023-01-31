Live

Independent MP Monique Ryan is accused of sacking her chief of staff because she refused to work “unreasonable” extra work hours.

Papers lodged in the Federal Court, obtained by media, reveal the details of legal action being taken by Sally Rugg against her boss.

Ms Rugg claims she was denied her workplace right of refusing “to work additional hours that were unreasonable”.

This resulted in the employer, which is technically the Commonwealth, “engaging in hostile conduct in the workplace”, according to court documents seen on Tuesday.

Ms Rugg also wants a declaration that Dr Ryan was involved in the contravention of workplace laws by having been the “principal actor” on behalf of the Commonwealth.

She is seeking compensation and pecuniary penalties be paid to her by both the Commonwealth and Dr Ryan.

Ms Rugg is the former executive director of Change.org and was employed by Dr Ryan after she won the federal seat of Kooyong in Melbourne from former treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

The court action comes six months after Ms Rugg took up the role and posted how much she loved her new job.

On January 25, Ms Rugg lodged an application in the Federal Court, alleging a breach of general protections under the act.

The application was filed against the Commonwealth and Dr Ryan and has been listed for an interlocutory hearing in Melbourne on Friday.

Ms Rugg is seeking to block her sacking, which was to take effect from Tuesday.

She has alleged the Commonwealth breached the Fair Work Act by dismissing her because she “exercised a workplace right, being to make complaints and inquiries in relation to her employment”.

Ms Rugg alleges Dr Ryan was the “principal actor” in the allegations.

-With AAP