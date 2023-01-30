MP’s ex-chief of staff takes her to court

Live

Teal independent MP Monique Ryan’s former chief of staff is taking her to court, alleging breaches of the Fair Work Act.

Sally Rugg, the former executive director of Change.org, was employed by Dr Ryan after she won the federal seat of Kooyong from former treasurer Josh Frydenberg in May last year.

On January 25, Ms Rugg lodged an application in the Federal Court, alleging a breach of general protections under the act.

The application was filed against the Commonwealth and Dr Ryan.

Last July, as Ms Rugg began as her chief of staff, Dr Ryan wrote on her website that the former Get Up! campaign director was an “outstanding all-rounder with excellent leadership experience, a proven track record of effective policy advocacy, and high level strategic communications skills”.

“We are thrilled to welcome her to Team Mon,” Dr Ryan said.

For her part, Ms Rugg said she was attracted to the new independent Kooyong Mp’s “policy priorities – climate change, gender equity, integrity and transparency in politics – but also her approach as a grassroots, community-connected independent”.

On Monday, Dr Ryan told the Sydney Morning Herald she had been advised against commenting by her lawyers. Ms Rugg’s lawyers, from the firm Maurice Blackburn, also declined to comment, but confirmed to the paper that she was still employed by Dr Ryan.

The case has been listed for an interlocutory hearing in Melbourne on Friday.

– with AAP