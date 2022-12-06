Prince Harry says ‘it’s a dirty game’ in new Netflix trailer

Live

Prince Harry speaks of a “dirty game” as he unleashes on the treatment of his wife in a hard-hitting new trailer for the upcoming Harry & Meghan Netflix series.

In the latest dramatic clip, released overnight (AEDT), Harry talks of the “leaking” and “planting” against the couple as another interviewee describes a “war on Meghan”.

The prince also references the hounding of his late mother Diana as he opens up about his fear that history would repeat itself.

The one-minute trailer gives further clues to the extent to which Harry and wife Meghan Markle are anticipated to speak out against the royal institution.

Netflix will premiere the first volume of the six-part series on Thursday (December 8, US time), followed by a second volume on December 15.

The TV show will be followed by the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, in the new year.

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the series Harry & Meghan last week with previously unseen images of the couple.

The latest preview to the potentially inflammatory series opens with a montage of the couple’s honeymoon period with the media when their engagement was first announced.

As cameras flashed and the world was introduced to Meghan, a news commentator can be heard saying: “She’s becoming a royal rock star.”

The story then jumps to Harry reflecting on those early days and saying: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go ‘What on Earth happened?’

“Everything changed.”

Harry then makes reference to the “hierarchy of the family”, and says “there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories”.

There’s an image of a stony-faced Princess of Wales among the flash of footage.

Social media misinformation commentator Christopher Bouzy, a supporter of Meghan, tells the Netflix camera: “It’s about hatred, it’s about race.”

In another shot, Meghan can be seen looking out the back window of a vehicle while seemingly being followed, and Harry tells the audience: “It’s a dirty game.”

He makes reference to the treatment of his mother, the late Princess Diana, who was an outsider in the royal family and was hounded by the press.

“The pain and suffering women marrying into this institution,” he says to images of Diana surrounded by flashing cameras.

“This feeding frenzy.”

Meghan is seen wiping away tears as grim-faced Harry sits in the background. She says: “I realised, ‘They’re never gonna protect you’.”

The trailer continues with the duke revealing his fear that what happened to his mother might happen again.

“I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The trailer closes with Harry telling the camera: “No-one knows the full truth; we know the full truth.”