Live

Netflix has dropped its first trailer for Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s long-awaited fly-on-the-wall programme – which is expected to be released on 8 December.

The one-minute preview features previously unseen black and white photos of the couple.

“Why did you want to make this documentary?” they’re asked in the trailer, followed by a series of photos of the couple in pubic and private settings.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Prince Harry is heard saying. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

The Duchess of Sussex is also seen wiping away tears and sitting with her hands covering her face while on her phone.

She can be heard at the end of the trailer as she says: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make sense to hear our story from us.”

The documentary – which is directed by Liz Garbus – has been described by Netflix as a “Global Event” which “explores the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back rom the royal family.”

“The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large.”

A Royal Expert, Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden, describes the teaser as “everything we feared.”

A little over a month after the release, Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir will hit shelves.

The Duke of Sussex cut a multibook deal with Penguin Random House in 2021 and was given a £15 million ($26.5 million) advance.

He said he would write it “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

He said he would “never be bullied into silence”.

Prince and Princess of Wales weather distractions in Boston