Prime Minister announces major changes to isolation and mask rules

Australia’s national cabinet has bowed to pressure to shorten the mandatory isolation period as government leaders pursue a new normal.

Speaking after a meeting with state and territory leaders in Sydney on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced two major changes to COVID rules as part of a ‘‘proportionate response’’ to the current stage of the pandemic in Australia.

Starting on Friday, September 9, the mandatory isolation period for COVID-positive cases will be cut down to five days for asymptomatic cases, while passengers on domestic flights will no longer have to wear masks.

However, people displaying COVID-19 symptoms and workers in high-risk settings such as aged care, disability care, and home care will still have to stay at home for seven days following a positive test result.

Mr Albanese compared COVID-19 rules to the lack of isolation requirements for the flu when justifying national cabinet’s decision.

‘‘There aren’t mandated requirements for the flu or for a range of other illnesses that people can suffer from, and what we want to do is to make sure that government responds to the changed circumstance,’’ he said.

‘‘COVID is likely to be around for a considerable period of time, and we need to respond appropriately to it based upon the weight of evidence.’’

Isolation decision a win for business

The decision of the national cabinet follows outspoken campaigning for reduced isolation periods from the likes of New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet and business leaders, as worker shortages continue to bite across the country.

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) welcomed the announcement, anticipating an easing of labour shortages across the retail sector.

‘‘We’ve gotten over the winter COVID peak, so this is an appropriate time to relax the settings around isolations, which brings us in line with other global economies,” ARA CEO Paul Zahra said.

“COVID and the flu are significant factors in the current staffing challenge. If people are healthy, we should allow them to get back to work.’’

However, critics argue shortening the mandatory isolation period could result in more infections, as Australia saw a record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths following the end of border restrictions earlier this year.

As of Wednesday, the national death toll stood at 13,902, with an estimated 111,081 active cases.

Mr Albanese said pandemic leave disaster payment eligibility will also be changed to reflect the shortened isolation periods, with Services Australia to provide more advice on the organisation’s website in the next two days.

Although countries such as England have had zero self-isolation requirements for months, Mr Albanese said no state and territory leaders made a case for getting rid of the COVID-19 isolation period entirely in Australia.