Health experts say Australia will move past the worst of its winter COVID-19 wave in the coming weeks, as the nation reached a record number of monthly virus deaths.

The nation recorded the milestone as 41 virus-related deaths were recorded on July 31, bringing the month’s total death toll to 1949.

The grisly figure surpassed the number of COVID deaths recorded in January’s initial Omicron outbreak, with 1519 Australians losing their lives that month.

As previously reported by The New Daily, the recent upswing in case numbers and deaths is largely due to the spread of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

However, health experts say better days may soon be ahead, with the number of COVID cases and virus hospitalisations appearing to trend down across most states.

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said the state’s flu season was pretty much “done and dusted” in a Monday afternoon press conference.

Professor Sutton said Victoria had reached its peak of cases and hospitalisations for this winter COVID wave, with a 10 per cent reduction in hospitalisations from last week.

Promising signs

Victoria is one of several states experiencing a welcome decline in COVID hospitalisations.

The number of Victorians hospitalised with the virus peaked at 906 on July 20.

But these numbers appear to be on a downward trend, with 773 patients remaining in hospital as of Monday.

Professor Sutton told the ABC’s Raf Epstein on Friday that, despite fewer hospitalisations and cases, he expected the number of COVID-related deaths to remain high.

“Deaths, unfortunately, are going to remain high and even rise over the next couple of weeks because of that lag from cases [being reported],” he said.

It appears New South Wales’s peak may be slower to pass, with the number of patients in hospital with the virus still remaining on an upward trend.

However, with hospitalisations stabilising in South Australia and the ACT, and declining in Tasmania, Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory, it appears most of the nation could be on the tail end of this current COVID wave.

‘Cautious optimism’

One expert told The New Daily that, while there are some grounds for “cautious optimism”, it is still “a little too early” to be confident of when exactly this winter wave will be behind us.

Associate professor at the University of Queensland School of Medicine Paul Griffin says it is difficult to pinpoint the exact end of the wave, given the quality of case data.

“The hospitalisation rates are falling, some of the case numbers are falling. So I think it does potentially look like the worst might be behind us. But it is a little early to be confident of that,” Professor Griffin said.

“These days, we know a lot of people don’t get tested and many get tested and don’t report them. So we know that there’s an inherent day-to-day variability of case numbers … We do need to be cautious over calling case numbers as the quality of that data is a bit limited at the moment.”

Professor of Mathematical Biology at The University of Melbourne James McCaw echoed Professor Griffin’s sentiments, saying it’s “still very early days” in determining exactly when the wave will pass.

“There are a few mixed signals, and we need to be very cautious,” he said.

As they say, hindsight is 20/20.

“Right at the peak, it’s very hard to know if you’re there or not. It’s always clear when you look back and say, ‘yes, the peak was behind us’. But we’re not there quite yet.”

Based on current figures, Professor McCaw said he would be “very surprised” if cases hadn’t begun significantly declining by mid-August.

What’s next?

Despite the excitement over the prospect that the worst of winter may be behind us, Professor Griffin said it’s far from the last COVID wave for Australia.

“What’s clear is that there will be another wave. Exactly what subvariant it is, when it occurs, is obviously not something that can be predicted with a high degree of accuracy,” he said.

But, while there’s no end in sight just yet for ongoing COVID waves, there is some hope that we will be better equipped for when one does arrive.

The current COVID-19 vaccines are all based on the original 2020 strain.

Protections against the newer strains should soon be bolstered by new, updated vaccines in the pipeline.

Pfizer and Moderna are both working on Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 vaccines, which both manufacturers hope will be ready as soon as September.