Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese tests positive for COVID-19

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, in Bomaderry on Thursday, has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: AAP
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Mr Albanese tested positive following a routine PCR test before a planned visit to Perth on the campaign trail.

It is the 11th day of the campaign before the May 21 federal election.

Mr Albanese will isolate at his home in Sydney for the next seven days, and says he is feeling fine.

“While at home I will continue my responsibilities as alternative prime minister and will be fighting for a better future for all Australians,” he said in a statement.

Mr Albanese tweeted he had been ‘‘testing regularly as part of my election campaign duties’’.

“I am grateful to know that I will have access to the world’s best health care if I need it, because of Medicare,” he said on Twitter.

“I am feeling fine so far – and thank everyone for their well wishes.”

-with AAP

