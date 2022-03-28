One in four children now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Live

Nearly one-quarter of children aged five to 11 years have received their second COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest vaccination figures show just under 25 per cent of the age group have completed their primary vaccination course, and over half have received their first dose since the rollout began earlier this year.

The milestone comes a week before winter boosters begin for older and vulnerable Australians, and as the booster take-up rate reaches 67.4 per cent of the eligible population over 16.

From April 4 those over 65, residents in aged and disability care, Indigenous Australians over 50 and immunocompromised people will be eligible to receive a second booster.

People in those groups will be eligible to receive their fourth dose four months after their initial booster dose.

Join us today Mon 28 Mar to hear from experts to discuss the results of the Australian health consumer sentiment survey – Prof @ian_hickie, Professor Rosemary Calder @LailaHallam and more https://t.co/t3vV8ZQlzs@Mitch_Inst @qldhealth @WAHealth @healthgovau @MHCTas @_PHAA_ pic.twitter.com/dkqgRdjoHR — Consumers Health Forum of Australia (@CHFofAustralia) March 27, 2022

Meanwhile, new survey results show confidence in Australia’s healthcare system has rebounded since the beginning of the pandemic.

A study by advocacy group Consumers Health Forum found 30 per cent of people had increased confidence in the health system.

Yet the survey of more than 5000 Australians adults in October 2021 found financially disadvantaged Australians and those with chronic health conditions are being left behind.

It showed 14 per cent of Australians with chronic conditions could not pay for health care because of the cost, and 24 per cent did not fill a prescription or omitted doses of medicine.

Over one-third attributed this to the cost of prescriptions.

Consumers Health Forum chief Leanne Wells says consumer voices must lead government when making improvements to the health system.

“Australians are more engaged with their health and wellbeing than ever before and this survey demonstrates just how important it is to ask consumers directly what their experiences are – and importantly – what they need from the health system of the future,” she said.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews also announced on Monday he returned a positive test for COVID-19, and will isolate for seven days.

Mr Andrews announced he’d taken a test after developing mild symptoms.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean has also tested positive, saying the virus has “finally caught up” with him.

He will miss sitting dates of the NSW parliament this week, the last before it resumes in May, and said he will use the time in isolation to prepare for the upcoming state budget.

Latest COVID-19 data

NSW: 16,199 cases, three deaths, 1270 in hospital including 55 in ICU

Victoria: 8739 cases, no deaths, 252 in hospital including 21 in ICU

Queensland: 7816 cases, no deaths, 299 in hospital, with 14 in ICU

South Australia: 4140 new cases, three deaths, 181 in hospital with seven in ICU

Tasmania: 1726 cases, no deaths, 27 in hospital with none in ICU

Western Australia: 7288 new cases, no deaths, 210 people in hospital, with nine in ICU

Northern Territory: 279 cases, 16 in hospital, including three in ICU

ACT: 701 cases, 46 in hospital including four in ICU.