News Coronavirus Victorian premier Daniel Andrews tests positive for COVID-19
Updated:
Live

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews tests positive for COVID-19

Daniel Andrews COVID-19
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will isolate after returning a positive COVID-19 result. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will spend the next week in isolation after returning a positive test for COVID-19.

Mr Andrews confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis after a positive rapid antigen test, meaning he will miss Wednesday night’s state memorial at the MCG for Australian cricket legend Shane Warne.

He decided to take the test on Monday morning, when he woke up with symptoms including a sore throat and mild temperature.

Mr Andrews will isolate with his family, who have all tested negative, for the next seven days.

“My symptoms are mild and we’re well-stocked on panadol (sic),” he tweeted.

His deputy James Merlino will serve as acting premier until April 4.

Mr Andrews attended the official opening of the Broadway musical Hamilton at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre on Thursday night with his wife Catherine.

The pair were photographed wearing masks despite them no longer being mandatory in theatres and most other settings.

Earlier, Victoria confirmed another 8739 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday – the fourth day in a row of daily infections below 10,000.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals has fallen to 252, after rising from under 200 a fortnight ago.

– AAP

Topics:

Daniel Andrews victoria
Follow Us

Live News
Should you put more money into super or your mortgage?
Coastal risks
Storm surges and erosion pose risk to $25 billion of property: CoreLogic
The Shadow Treasurer and Treasurer are unlikely to get into heated dispute over this week's budget.
Labor ‘unlikely’ to oppose fuel excise cut, Federal Budget splashes $18b on roads and rail
Intelligence chief: Russia wants to split Ukraine ‘like North and South Korea’
Scott Morrison Alex Hawke
‘Extraordinary’ preselection shutdown exposes Scott Morrison to grassroots fury
google it
There is a ‘wrong’ way to use Google. Here are five tips to help