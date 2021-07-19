Victoria’s Arts Community has come together with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) to release a vaccine ad worthy of a standing ovation.

Artists, comedians, dancers and actors have created an ad that pulls at the heartstrings of those hesitant to go out and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Written and directed by Emma Muir-Smith, the campaign encourages Victorians to give the “performance of a lifetime” by doing their part to protect the community and keep the entertainment industry alive.

The ad showcases a host of talented personalities kept from the stage during the state’s five lockdowns – each honing their craft while waiting to get vaccinated.

Some of the talent appearing in the video include Tim Minchin, Meow Meow, Virginia Gay, Tripod and Rhonda Burchmore OAM as well as artists from The Australian Ballet, MSO, Melbourne Theatre Company and Short Black Opera.

With archival footage and fresh material shot on location at the Arts Centre Melbourne and the Royal Exhibition Building, the ad has been used to drive a social media campaign.

Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson has applauded the performance.

“Our artists have joined with some of Melbourne’s leading arts organisations to create a campaign encouraging Victorians to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Mr Pearson wrote on Twitter.

“Our arts community is doing everything they can to recover & reactivate through the pandemic. I’m really proud to share this with you.”

Watch the performance

State social services council launches campaign

Victorian Council of Social Service (VCOSS) on Monday also launched an advertising campaign encouraging vaccine take-up.

The peak social welfare body’s ad is entitled ‘Back to the Good Things’ and features real people sharing what they look forward to once widespread vaccination is achieved.

Among those featured is a health worker who said she looks forward to not worrying about her patients dying from COVID-19, a woman who can’t wait for her wedding and to be reunited with friends and family overseas and a musician excited to perform to large crowds.

The 50-second advertisement is captioned in nine languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Greek, Hindi, Italian and Vietnamese and VCOSS has waived copyright, meaning any media organisation, website, publisher, business or individual can use it.

While VCOSS can’t increase vaccine supply, its chief executive Emma King said the body can help get people into vaccination centres.

“We all want to get back to the good things. So we must all play our part encouraging people to get vaccinated,” Ms King said.

Both ads – released the same day the state’s fifth lockdown was extended – take a vastly different approach to those recently commissioned by the federal government.

The new official COVID-19 awareness TV advertisement depicts a young woman with the virus struggling to breathe.

She slowly makes eye contact with the camera and gasps for air as a message reads: “COVID-19 can affect anyone. Stay home. Get tested. Book your vaccination”.

The Commonwealth has also released an ad showing a parade of arms bearing Band-Aids after vaccination with the tagline: “Arm yourself against COVID-19.”

-with AAP