News Support falls for PM as preferences help Coalition regain lost ground
Updated:

Support falls for PM as preferences help Coalition regain lost ground

Popular support for Scott Morrison has fallen in the latest Newspoll. Photo: AAP/Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Popular support for Prime Minister Scott Morrison has fallen sharply amid Victoria’s COVID-19 lockdown, the poor vaccine rollout and disputes about quarantine facilities.

But the latest Newspoll, released on Sunday night in The Australian newspaper, shows the two major parties locked 50-50 on a two-party-preferred basis despite the primary vote of both remaining unchanged.

Conducted with 1506 voters between June 2-June 5, the poll found the Coalition’s primary vote of 41 per cent remains unchanged since April and on par with its May 2019 election victory.

Labor’s primary vote of 36 is also unchanged from the last poll, but close to three points better than its election performance.

The two-point turnaround for the Coalition from the last poll, which measured the reaction to the May 11 budget, was determined by small changes in minor party support and the expected flow of preferences.

This included a one-point fall for the Greens to 11 per cent and a lift for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation to 3 per cent.

Many interested observers online say the result was within the accepted margin of error.

But the ‘‘steep rise in voter dissatisfaction’’ with Mr Morrison’s performance as PM meant his approval ratings fell four points in only three weeks (54 per cent) and dissatisfaction increased five points to 43 per cent.

It is Mr Morrison’s lowest net result since March 2020.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese fared little better, suffering a one-point fall in ­approval to 38 per cent and a one-point rise in dissatisfaction to 47 per cent.

Topics:

Anthony Albanese Newspoll Scott Morrison
Follow Us

Trending Now

annastacia palaszczuk
Queensland Premier defends Pfizer choice, despite AZ eligibility
victoria virus lockdown
‘No snapback’: Vic CHO’s warning for post-lockdown Melbourne
NAB austrac
NAB, Crown, SkyCity face AUSTRAC money laundering probes
serena williams
Time for grass as Serena exits French Open
pakistan train crash
Horror train crash kills dozens, injures scores more
ben roberts smith
Ben Roberts-Smith defamation case begins