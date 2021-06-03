News Doctors decide on Daniel Andrews’ return to work
Updated:

Doctors decide on Daniel Andrews’ return to work

daniel andrews
Daniel Andrews left hospital on March 15. Photo: Twitter/Daniel Andrews
Share
Daniel Andrews says he will know later this month whether he is well enough to return to his post as Victorian Premier.

In his first post on social media since April, Mr Andrews – who is recovering from a broken vertebra and fractured ribs – said he is due to undergo more scans next week.

He will then meet with his medical team who will advise him on the most appropriate time to resume work.

“I’ll let you know how that goes and exactly when I’ll be back on deck later this month,” Mr Andrews posted to Twitter.

He issued the “personal note” alongside a message to Victorians, as Melburnians prepare to endure another seven days of lockdown.

“Record tests, record vaccinations, record fight – we’re doing this to protect our communities, our state and the entire country,” Mr Andrews wrote.

“Be proud of what you’ve achieved and be proud of our state too.”

Mr Andrews suffered at least five broken ribs and an acute compression fracture of the T7 vertebra when he slipped on the steps of a holiday home on March 9.

The 48-year-old was released from hospital on March 15 and has been recovering at home since.

At the time he said he would require at least six weeks off to recover, but he’s been away from the public spotlight for almost three months now.

daniel andrews injury
Daniel Andrews released this photo of himself with daughter Grace in April. Photo: Twitter/Daniel Andrews

Following the accident, Mr Andrews who narrowly avoided permanent damage to his spinal cord struggled to walk for more than 15 minutes each day.

In his most recent update in April, he said he had been diligent with his physiotherapy and was able to walk for an hour.

Deputy Premier James Merlino has been serving as acting premier in Mr Andrews’ absence.

Mr Andrews has been premier of Victoria since 2014 and was acknowledged for his commitment to the state during last year’s COVID lockdown, fronting more than 100 daily press conferences, often at the podium for more than 90 minutes.

