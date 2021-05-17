Channel 7 is facing a backlash over its airing of a “tell all” interview with actor Craig McLachlan.

In December, a Melbourne magistrate found Mr McLachlan not guilty of seven indecent assault charges and six common assault charges relating to his alleged conduct towards four women while playing the starring role of Frank-n-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show during its 2014 run.

The Channel 7 interview, which aired on Sunday night, was Mr McLachlan’s first interview since his acquittal. The 55-year old actor is now suing the ABC, Fairfax (now part of Nine) and an actress for defamation over 2018 reports that he indecently assaulted, harassed and bullied his fellow cast members.

Despite his acquittal, the heat remains on Mr McLachlan. The interview came a day after reports that a court document reveals three more actresses have accused him of sexually harassing them on the set of The Doctor Blake Mysteries TV series as well as during The Rocky Horror Show.

The document, released to the ABC this week by the NSW Supreme Court, also alleges that Mr McLachlan bullied and intimidated actor Tim Maddren, who played the role of Brad in The Rocky Horror Show.

‘Absolute demolition’

In the Channel 7 interview Mr McLachlan cried over what he called “the absolute demolition” of his life.

He claimed he was made to look like “some dirty paedophile”, contemplated suicide, and hadn’t worked for three years because of the accusations.

“The crucifixion was so brutal,” he said.

“In this post Weinstein hashtag #MeToo world I can’t win.”

The backlash to the interview erupted on social media even before it was broadcast, and continued as it aired.

