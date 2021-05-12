Former New South Wales Labor advisor John Zhang has lost his High Court battle over three warrants used to seize computers and phones from his home, business and NSW Parliament.

Mr Zhang has never been charged but is accused of covertly trying to get Labor backbencher Shaoquett Moselmane to support Chinese state interests using a group on social media platform WeChat.

Mr Zhang, who used to be an adviser to Mr Moselmane, has categorically denied the claim.

Mr Zhang had argued the warrants did not specify the offences enough and the foreign interference law impugned the implied right to freedom of political communication.

But today the High Court threw out the case, finding the warrants were valid.

More to come.

–ABC