News Facebook deletes Craig Kelly’s back-up page

Facebook deletes Craig Kelly’s back-up page

Facebook has deleted rogue MP Craig Kelly's second page and his Instagram account.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Facebook has deleted Craig Kelly’s back-up page and his Instagram account for breaching its misinformation policies over his posts about COVID-19.

The rogue independent MP had his main Facebook account removed by the social media giant on Monday, but he had the other accounts.

“When we remove people for violating our policies, we don’t allow them to circumvent this with additional accounts,” a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We have removed Craig Kelly’s second Facebook page and Instagram account for violating our policies on this.”

The NSW MP sits on the cross bench after quitting the Liberal Party to continue speaking out against public health advice.

He has shared misinformation throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook can remove pages, groups and accounts if they are linked to ones previously removed over policy breaches.

Mr Kelly is looking for support from at least one other lower house MP to back a bill he wants to introduce, which would crack down on foreign-owned social media companies and their censorship of political speech.

-AAP

Topics:

craig kelly
Follow Us

Trending Now

Harry and Meghan to lead concert to increase global vaccination
karen garner dementia
‘Ready for the pop?’: Police in violent arrest of 73-year-old with dementia
Federal MP Andrew Laming reveals ADHD diagnosis
NZ Rugby mulls selling stake in All Blacks
india coronavirus
India virus deaths top 200,000 as daily cases hit devastating fresh record
victoria mrna vaccine
‘Bizarre’ vaccine decisions questioned, as two million jabs given
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video