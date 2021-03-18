The Morrison government has gutted its controversial industrial relations omnibus bill, ditching protections against wage theft.

Thursday’s move came after the likely key swing voter on the legislation said he would reject most of its “complex and contentious” changes.

The government responded with swingeing changes to the bill, proposing more modest legislation that might have a chance of passing the Senate.

The cuts include snipping out sections designed to better protect against wage theft, a move immediately slammed by Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary, Sally McManus.

“All that remains in the bill is an attack on the rights of casual workers, which will make exploitation even more widespread and leave workers unable to enforce their rights,” she said.

“This is a shameful and vindictive reaction to not getting widespread support for other changes that would reduce workers’ rights.”

The move means the government has abandoned its most controversial proposals, such as fast-tracking enterprise bargaining negotiations and extending new rights for employers to change conditions for workers.

Thursday’s developments came after key crossbencher Stirling Griff announced his long-awaited position on the bill. The Centre Alliance senator said he would back only minor parts of the legislation – including more enforcement against wage theft and a new definition of ‘casual’ work – but vote against the rest of it.

The legislation has passed the House of Representatives, but was stalled in the Senate – due, in part, to the absence of Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter. He remains on medical leave after outing himself as the subject of historical rape allegations.

The vote in the upper house was on a knife-edge, with the Coalition and One Nation supporting the reforms. Labor had won the support of independents Jacqui Lambie and Rex Patrick to oppose the changes.

Labor had claimed the bill would be a “massive pay cut for workers”, while the union movement called it the “the worst thing since WorkChoices”.

The success or failure of the legislation essentially came down to Senator Griff.

His stance would have brought on a major defeat for the government, which had proposed the IR bill as one of its key legislative priorities for 2021.

The government had already jettisoned the most controversial part of its original proposal, a plan to sideline the ‘better off overall’ test (BOOT).

But in amendments rapidly introduced on Thursday, the government slashed its proposed changes to modern awards, greenfields sites, enterprise agreements, compliance and enforcement with the Fair Work Commission, and protections against wage theft.

Ms McManus was livid at the about-face, calling for the bill to be opposed by all senators.

“After nine months of intensive discussions, unions, employers and the Morrison government agreed on new laws aimed at stopping wage theft. The government is now walking away from this agreement,” she said.

“We have given the government a path forward with stronger laws on wage theft and better rights for casuals. If they will not give their support to these proposals, we call on the crossbench to oppose the bill.”

The government is yet to respond to Senator Griff’s decision. The New Daily has approached Michaelia Cash, the acting Minister for Industrial Relations, for comment.

Labor’s shadow IR minister, Tony Burke, said the bill lay in “shambles”.

Earlier, Senator Griff said addressing wage theft must be a priority to root out unscrupulous employers, and that he thought a new definition of casual workers was urgently needed.

“We are also acutely aware that small businesses have a massive potential backpay liability hanging over their heads due to the uncertainty surrounding how casuals are defined, which creates very real anxiety about their viability,” Senator Griff said.

“This issue needs to be addressed urgently as it is causing significant confusion and stress among businesses who employ casuals, in particular small businesses.”

“This is a complex and contentious bill, and we recognise that attempting detailed amendments to the remaining parts of the bill runs the risk of unintended consequences for employees and employers,” Senator Griff said.

Mr Burke said Labor might look to propose its own amendments to the bill later on Thursday.

“Measure after measure here ends up failing the simple test we’ve put forward, which is it had to deliver secure jobs with decent pay,” he told Sky News on Thursday.

Labor has made IR a crucial part of its current pitch, including a push to radically overhaul the gig economy market.

