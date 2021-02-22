One lucky Queenslander has come forward to claim his $50 million Powerball prize money, after spending days in the dark about his new multi-millionaire status.

The numbers were drawn last Thursday night, with the North Queenslander the only division one winning entry – but he had no idea.

His multimillion-dollar winning entry, which he bought at a News Central in Mackay, was not registered to a player card, so officials had no way of contacting him.

Powerball players were urged to check their tickets after no one came forward to claim the big win.

On Monday, officials from The Lott issued a statement confirming the search was over after the winner finally came forward.

According to the statement, the newly established millionaire admitted to being in a complete state of shock.

“I had the ticket in my wallet since I bought it,” he said.

“I heard someone in Mackay had won but of course I never thought it could be me!”

He said after checking his ticket via the app and seeing that he had won, his mind “went blank”.

“I’m still shaking. My brain is going at a million miles an hour!”

The man said he only buys a ticket “every now and again” and never thought he would actually win.

When asked what he might do with a cool $50 million, the North Queenslander admitted he hadn’t even thought about it.

“I’ve never really given it much thought. I never thought I’d have to think about what to do with $50 million,” he said.

He was confident he would first use the money to take care of his parents and immediate family and purchase his own home.

Louis Pastega, the owner of the News Central where the ticket was purchased, said he was thrilled to know the winner had now come forward.

“And it’s great to know it’s gone to a local,” he said.

The winner said he will still go to work this week, but wasn’t sure if he would keep working in the long term.