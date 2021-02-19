One lucky Australian woke up $50 million richer on Friday morning – but they appear to be oblivious of their mega-win.

A ticket bought in northern Queensland was the only division one winning entry in Thursday night’s Powerball draw.

It’s the biggest Australian lottery win so far in 2021.

The multimillion-dollar winning entry, which was bought in Mackay, was not registered to a player card, which means officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner.

Officials are urging anyone who bought their Powerball ticket in Mackay to check their ticket so they can claim their prize if they are the lucky winner.

“Imagine if the Powerball ticket that is sitting in your back pocket, tucked in your purse or under a magnet on your fridge is worth $50 million,” The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said.

As well as the elusive $50 million division one winner, there were 1,770,963 winners in other divisions of Thursday’s Powerball draw. Among them were nine division two winners who each won $99,074.45.

Thursday’s night’s mystery winner is the third Powerball division one winner of 2021, and the second from Queensland. It is also the second division one win from any lottery game to land in the Mackay region so far in 2021.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1292 on Thursday 18 February 2021 were 13, 25, 30, 3, 19, 16 and 22. The all-important Powerball number was 10.

In 2020, 14 Powerball division one winners across Australia pocketed more than $470.1 million in prize money.

In 2020, Powerball twice offered an $80 million jackpot.

Of the 14 Powerball division one winning entries in 2020, six landed in Queensland, five in NSW and three in Victoria.