Flight Centre taken to court, accused of underpaying workers

“This system was without a doubt double dipping by Flight Centre,” Mr Sivaraman said.

Flight Centre changed its old pay system by introducing a new Enterprise Agreement on October 18 last year.

However, workers who were allegedly not paid their entitlements under the old pay scheme are still waiting to be compensated.

“In the case of our five clients we estimate they are owed more than $200,000 in lost entitlements, and we suspect thousands of other workers may also be impacted,” Mr Sivraman said.

Alex Scott, branch secretary of the Together Union, said the case would serve as a warning to other major companies flouting their legal obligations.

“Flight Centre is not above the law, and that’s why we are fighting this landmark case on behalf of our members – this was systemic wage theft and they must be held to account,” he said.

“It is disappointing that this case has had to proceed to trial, but we will do whatever it takes to make sure that Flight Centre pays workers what they are owed and sets this right.”

Flight Centre was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.