ACT woman charged over dark web kill plots

A 26-year-old Canberra woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly arranging and paying for two killings on the dark web. Photo: AAP
A Canberra woman has been charged with attempting to organise the murder of her parents on the dark web.

The 26-year-old is accused of agreeing to pay $20,000 for the contract killings, and contributing $6000 towards the sum.

Police will allege she was motivated by financial gain.

Detectives launched their investigation in October after receiving a tip-off from a journalist in the United Kingdom, who claimed the woman had made an online payment and shared details about her targets.

Police believe the website was fraudulent but the woman’s intentions were genuine.

Officers arrested the woman on Monday and seized a computer from her ACT property.

She is due to face court charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Acting Sergeant Beth McMullen said no harm had come to the two people allegedly targeted.

“They were unaware that this had happened and they cooperated fully with us,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

“The victims were very shocked and understandably concerned.”

No one else is expected to be charged in relation to the investigation, which was conducted in collaboration with international police.

-AAP

