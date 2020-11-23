South Australia braces for heatwave as storms, heavy rain lash Victoria

The spring storm that drenched Melbourne late on Sunday moved across the state on Monday as forecasters warn of heatwave conditions later in the week.

The Victorian Bureau of Meteorology recorded 24-hour rainfall totals of up to 65.6 millimetres at Mount Donna Buang while Moorabbin in the south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne had its wettest November day with 63.2 millimetres.

The bureau recorded almost 300,000 lightning strikes across the state. There was also heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

In one instance, a 70-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being blown off her feet at Yarrawonga Holiday Park.

The thunderstorms prompted a severe weather warning for more heavy rain on Monday in regional areas, including East Gippsland, the north-east and west and South Gippsland.

By 11.30am on Monday, more heavy rainfall was forecast for the north-east of the state with wind guts recorded of up to 90km/h at Albury airport at 10.30am and up to 107km/h at Yarrawonga.

However, a significant change from the wet conditions to a heatwave is forecast with temperatures expected to rise later in the week. Adelaide is forecast to reach 38 degrees on Friday and 40 on Saturday.

Melbourne is forecast to reach 31 on Friday and 34 on Saturday. Sydney won’t escape the heat either, reaching into the low-30s on both days.

Victoria’s SES said on Monday morning it had 385 calls for help in the previous 24 hours, including 170 from greater Melbourne, due to flash flooding.

Crews in central Victoria had their work cut out for them after a “rather large” tree with a diameter of 1.5 metres smashed across the Goulburn Highway earlier on Monday.

Strong winds in and around Ballarat on Monday morning also meant one building lost its roof.

-with AAP