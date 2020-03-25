Victoria has recorded its first coronavirus deaths, with two people succumbing to the virus overnight.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed the deaths of two men in their 70s.

Australia’s death toll from the coronavirus currently stands at eleven.

The state’s total number of confirmed cases has also risen to 520.

Queenslanders have been told to expect stricter lockdown measures in their neighbourhood as the state faces rising COVID-19 diagnoses.



The warning came after Garry Kirstenfield, 68, from Toowoomba, died after receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.

Mr Kirstenfield, whose family described him as “kind and adorable”, is believed to have contracted COVID-19 on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked in Sydney last week.

Queensland Health said the man “had a serious underlying medical condition before contracting the virus”.

It reports that Mr Kirstenfield’s wife is in self-isolation, together with the rest of his immediate family.

He is the second Queenslander to have died after a 77-year-old woman died on March 15 from the virus in Sydney after a flight from the Sunshine Coast.

Limits on civilian movements will be stepped-up in some parts of the state while others are urged to stay at home.



“What we might see in the future is we may see some areas of our state going into more of a lock down than other parts,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flagged on Wednesday.



“I want everyone to please be patient and, as soon as we get that advice, we will give that advice to you, I promise to you.”



The latest data shows Australia has 2677 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Queensland has a total of 443 cases, less than half that of New South Wales’ 1219.

Victoria has 520 cases, while Western Australia (205), South Australia (197), the ACT (44), Tasmania (32) Northern Territory (seven) account for the remainder.

Earlier, Queensland Health confirmed that four staff members at a popular Noosa restaurant and more than a dozen revellers had tested positive for COVID-19 after a birthday party last week.

Mr Palaszczuk said the celebration at Sails Restaurant was a prime example of why people must stay at home.

“This is how coronavirus can spread,” she said.

“It is a very clear signal to everyone that this is now not the time to socialise, it is the time to keep your distance.

“I think this is a really clear example for everyone about why we can no longer have parties.”