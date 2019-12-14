A close family friend of two people caught in Monday’s White Island disaster have opened up about their long road to recovery, as the pair fight for their lives after being evacuated back to Australia.

Sydney couple Nick and Marion London are both in critical condition after suffering from burns covering over 50 per cent of their bodies, as well as internal chemical burns from breathing in toxic gas.

They could spend months in hospital recovering, according to close family friend Tom Nieuwland, who has set up a GoFundMe to help the pair’s recovery.

“Nick and Marion have an incredibly long and difficult road ahead with the first of many extensive surgeries happening to remove the damaged skin and graft some areas,” Mr Nieuwland said.

“With the unclear and long road ahead and the medical and recovery costs only just starting for the family, we would like to start this page to support Nick and Marion’s recovery and support their two children Matt and Louise.”

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald the couple’s son described his father as a gentle giant” and his mother as the “very definition of kindness and care.”

Matt told the publication that his sister was able to get in contact with their father days after the eruption when a nurse answered his phone. She said he seems to be in good spirits.

At least 10 Australians remain in critical condition in local hospitals five days after the deadly White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand.

Mr and Mrs London are among seven across Sydney hospitals listed in a critical condition.

Two other New South Wales residents are stable while three patients evacuated from New Zealand to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne are also critically ill.

Some 47 people, including 24 Australian citizens and four permanent residents, were on the island when the volcano erupted on Monday.

Eight Australians are confirmed dead, two are presumed to have died and 13 are in hospital with severe burns.

The official toll given by New Zealand authorities stands at eight, with a presumptive toll of 16.

Brisbane woman Julie Richards and her university student daughter Jessica; Coffs Harbour couple Richard Elzer and Karla Matthews; Melbourne woman Krystal Browitt and Adelaide schoolgirl Zoe Hosking, 15, are all believed to have perished when heat, ash and superheated toxic gases enveloped the island following the eruption.

Sydney’s Hollander brothers Berend, 16, and Matthew, 13, and Coffs Harbour man Jason Griffiths died in hospital from their burns, while Adelaide man Gavin Dallow, 53, was declared dead on Wednesday.

Fears are held for Berend and Matthew’s parents Martin and Barbara Hollander, while Sydney couple Anthony and Kristine Langford and their daughter Winona, 17, are missing.

Extended family have indicated the Langfords’ son Jesse, 19, survived. He’s likely among those being treated in Sydney.