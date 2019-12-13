Recovery teams in heavy protective clothing have retrieved six bodies from White Island.

New Zealand police said the six deceased were being prepared for airlifting off Whakaari and they would be transported to HMNZS in Wellington.

Eight New Zealand Defence Force personnel, members from other specialist agencies and unspecified “assets” were also deployed.

The team will transport the bodies to a Royal New Zealand Navy patrol ship which is positioned just off White Island before returning them home and then to their families.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the group of recovery experts is only part way through a very dangerous mission to give grieving families some sense of closure.

“We just want to bring everyone home,” Ms Ardern told ABC radio on Friday, as the mission took place on New Zealand’s ash covered White Island.

Six bodies have been prepared for air lifting off Whakaari / #WhiteIsland and the process to transport them to HMNZS Wellington by helicopter has begun. — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) December 12, 2019

The high-speed dangerous operation to recover the bodies began at first light on Friday morning, with the retrieval team landing on White Island four hours after leaving Whakatane wharf, gathering bodies from close to the crater, all the while hoping the volatile volcano remains stable.

The chance that the country’s most active volcano could erupt again had increased on Thursday, with a volcanologist warning there was a 50-60 per cent probability of a repeat of Monday’s tragic eruptions.

“Today is less safe than yesterday, and the day before that,” volcanologist Dr Graham Leonard warned.

The high-risk mission generated anxiety and high emotion in the sleepy tourist town of Whakatane.

Before rescuers set off, “a blessing was held at sea with representatives of the families of the victims of the Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption”, deputy Police Commissioner John Tims said.

“The family representatives are returning to the mainland and the operation to recover the eight bodies on the island has commenced,” he declared.

Members of the Whakatane community have gathered at the shoreline, waiting for the return of bodies from Whakaari / White Island pic.twitter.com/yYRbEb8TOt — Mark Schliebs (@mark_schliebs) December 12, 2019

In announcing Friday’s retrieval effort, deputy commissioner Mike Clement acknowledged there was “a number of risk factors” but maintained bringing back the bodies was “our focus”.

The bodies of four of the confirmed dead – Jessica Richards and her daughter Julie and Coffs Harbour couple Richard Elzer and Karla Matthews – are believed to be still on the island, along with New Zealanders Tipene Maangi and Hayden Inman.



Adelaide schoolgirl Zoe Hosking and 21-year-old Melbourne woman Krystal Browitt are presumed dead on White Island, although their deaths have not been officially announced.

Depending on what the weather’s like on White Island, the recovery plan could have changed at any moment throughout the morning, largely because of the unpredictable nature of the volcano.

The mission will be monitored and co-ordinated from the mainland by the expert team, including geologists.

A karakia is underway at the Whakatane boat ramp cordon. There are about 50 whanau and friends here, with more arriving every minute. @radionz #Whakaari #WhiteIsland pic.twitter.com/wmnPv6sbKx — Katie Scotcher (@katiescotcher) December 12, 2019

Meanwhile, at least seven survivors are receiving treatment in NSW and Victorian hospitals after being transported from New Zealand’s burns units.



More patients are expected to arrive in Australia before the weekend for continued treatment.

So far eight Australians are confirmed dead, two are presumed to have died and 13 are in hospital fighting for their lives with severe burns suffered in Monday’s eruption.

NSW Health on Thursday said two patients at Concord Hospital remained in a critical condition while the family of a third patient at the same hospital had requested privacy.



Another patient at Royal North Shore Hospital was in a stable condition.



The evacuations are part of a federal government mass casualty response activated on Wednesday and were approved by doctors in NZ.

Coffs Harbour man Jason Griffiths and teenaged Sydney brothers Matthew and Berend Hollander are among the eight Australians confirmed dead, having died in hospital.



Matthew, 13, and Berend, 16, have been remembered fondly by their Sydney school Knox Grammar, while their parents Martin and Barbara are still unaccounted for.



Knox headmaster Scott James said the death of the boys was a “devastating loss for our community” while the extended Hollander family said they were “absolutely heartbroken”.



“Ben and Matthew were wonderfully kind and spirited boys who lived short but very fulsome lives,” they said in a statement.



Mr Griffiths was travelling with Ms Matthews and Mr Elzer, both 32, on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship when they took a tour of White Island.



Their six travelling companions – Alex, Daniel, Ellie, Leanne, Paul and Samantha – remained on the ship and said they were “devastated” to learn the trio were visiting the island when the eruption occurred.



Relatives of the Langford family from Sydney have indicated on social media they believe father Anthony, mother Kristine and daughter Winona, 17, have died, while 19-year-old Jesse survived.



Zoe Hosking’s mother Lisa Dallow has been transferred to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne while the 15-year-old’s stepfather Gavin Dallow, 53, was confirmed dead on Wednesday.



-with AAP