Remains found in NZ suitcases were children: Police

Warning: Graphic content

The human remains found in suitcases at an Auckland property last week were children, New Zealand police have revealed.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said on Thursday afternoon that police were still working out the children’s exact ages, but they were believed to be between five and 10.

They are thought to have been dead for “a number of years”.

New Zealand police launched a homicide probe last week after an innocent family found the remains in suitcases bought from an abandoned Auckland storage locker in an online auction.

The goods, which included the suitcases, were transported to the family’s home in Clendon Park, in Auckland’s south-west. The human remains were discovered when the luggage was opened.

Several hearses were reportedly seen leaving the house on Thursday night, after the family called police.

Detective Inspector Vaaelua said he understood the discovery would be deeply upsetting for the community.

The police investigation was still in its early states, he said. The suitcases had been in the storage unit for three-four years.

“Early indications suggest these children may have been deceased for a number of years before being found last week,” he said.

“It’s still very early stages of our investigation. We’re still on a fact-finding mission and we still have a lot of unanswered questions.”

Detective Inspector Vaaelua declined to answer whether police believed the children were related, or questions about their gender or the state of the remains.

“That information is very important to the investigation and I’m not prepared to comment on that,” he said.

Local media have suggested overseas links to the case though, again, Detective Inspector Vaaelua was tight-lipped.

“All we can say is there are relatives of the victims who are in New Zealand,” he said.

“We’re working with Interpol and we’ve commenced inquiries with overseas agencies.”

Police confirmed the remains were found after the innocent family brought the suitcases back to their home.

“We reiterate that the occupants of the … property are not connected to their deaths,” the statement said.

“They are understandably distressed by the discovery, and they have asked for privacy. We are ensuring there is support in place for them.”

Earlier this week, one source told New Zealand news outlet Newshub that it was likely that more than one body had been found. A neighbour said he saw three hearses arrive at the Clendon Park property.

Stuff reported that other neighbours, one a crematorium worker, had noticed a “wicked smell” coming from the property on Thursday, shortly before police arrived.

Another neighbour said her son saw a suitcase being removed from a trailer at the property and taken to a forensic tent.

“I feel sorry for the family because they’ve got nothing to do with it. And whoever did do it, come on, front up. It’s a bit unfair, bro. It’s horrific, f—ing scary,” one resident, Shelton Honana, said.

The crime has rocked New Zealand and particularly the Manurewa community in South Auckland, home to strong Maori and Pacific populations.

“I really feel for the family of these victims,” Detective Inspector Vaaelua said.

“Right here, right now, there are relatives out there that aren’t aware that their loved ones have deceased, especially two young children.

“This is no easy investigation. No matter how long or how many years you serve and investigate horrific cases like this, it’s never any easy task.”

-with AAP