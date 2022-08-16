Homicide probe after grisly suitcase find in NZ

Live

Warning: Graphic content

New Zealand police have launched a homicide probe after an innocent family bought a storage unit that turned out to be filled with human remains.

Current affairs show Newshub reported the gruesome find was made by an Auckland family who won an auction of items abandoned at a local storage unit.

The goods, which included suitcases, were transported to the family’s home in Clendon Park, in Auckland’s south-west. The human remains were discovered later.

Several hearses were reportedly seen leaving the house on Thursday night, after the family called police.

New Zealand police would say little about the investigation this week, except that it was being considered a homicide.

“The priority for police is to confirm the identification of the deceased so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery,” a spokesperson said.

“However, we are still awaiting the completion and results of the post-mortem examination, so we are unable to comment.”

Police have said the family who made the grisly discovery is not believed to be involved.

On Tuesday, the boss of the storage unit business confirmed they were co-operating with police in relation to the investigation.

“We won’t say anything because it is under police investigation and we are co-operating with police,” they told news website Stuff.

One source told Newshub that it was likely that more than one body had been found. A neighbour said he saw three hearses arrive at the Clendon Park property.

Stuff reported that other neighbours had noticed a “wicked smell” coming from the property on Thursday, shortly before police arrived.

Another neighbour said her son saw a suitcase being removed from a trailer at the property and taken to a forensic tent.

“I feel sorry for the family because they’ve got nothing to do with it. And whoever did do it, come on, front up. It’s a bit unfair, bro. It’s horrific, f—ing scary,” one resident, Shelton Honana, said.

Last Friday, Counties Manukau district crime manager Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the priority for police was to identify the deceased so they could notify next of kin. He said this could take some time given the nature of the discovery.

“Police were alerted to the discovery on Moncrieff Avenue around 1.30pm on Thursday 11 August, after the occupants brought unowned property to their address,” he said.

“From our inquiries so far, we can advise the occupants of the address are not believed to be involved in the incident.”

There was no risk to the public following the discovery.

-with agencies