Money Work TV builder Scott Cam’s ‘careers ambassador’ role rubbished
Updated:

TV builder Scott Cam’s ‘careers ambassador’ role rubbished

scott cam jobs ambassador
The government won't say how much it is paying builder Scott Cam to be its new jobs ambassador. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Unions and the opposition have poured scorn on the Prime Minister’s plan to enlist TV host Scott Cam to encourage more people to take up trades, labelling it a stunt and an insult to young people.

Cam, a qualified carpenter who is the long-time host of TV renovation series The Block, has been named as Australia’s first national careers ambassador

The Coalition won’t say how much it will pay the Gold Logie winner to promote the appeal of becoming a tradie, labelling the deal “commercial in confidence”.

But Skills Minister Michaelia Cash said the deal with the TV builder was ultimately “about shining a light on vocational education and training in Australia”.

The high-profile hire has fallen flat with Labor’s education and training spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek.

“Scott Cam’s a good bloke, but if the Liberals were serious about fixing the skills crisis they’ve created, they’d stop hiring celebrities and start funding TAFE and apprentices,” she said.

“Under the Liberals there’s a national shortage of tradies, cuts to TAFE and training, and apprentice numbers have fallen off a cliff – Scott Morrison hiring a celebrity is not going to fix any of that.”

The Australian Council of Trade Unions was also unimpressed.

“This is a stunt, and it’s an insult to millions of young people who have no path to employment thanks to the Morrison government,” ACTU boss Sally McManus said.

“This government has made $3 billion in cuts from skills training and TAFE – a celebrity appointment doesn’t fix youth unemployment in regional areas, which is in crisis.”

Cam, who started his carpentry apprenticeship with his brother at just 17, said he was aiming to point people in the right direction through the “one-stop shop” at the National Careers Institute.

He appeared with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Senator Cash at a launch for his new role in Randwick on Thursday.

“I’m passionate about apprenticeships, trade life and trade work,” he said.

Mr Morrison said on Thursday that Cam’s role would be to highlight how practical and technical training can lead to high-paying jobs.

“By learning a trade you’ll earn more, your skills will be in demand and you’ll help build our country and keep our economy strong,” he said.

Mr Morrison said university, which had become the default expectation for young people, wasn’t the only path to success.

“I want to see more Australians become plumbers, electricians and bakers than lawyers and consultants,” he said

“I would like to see more of them going on to become their own boss.”

Cam had his own business before first appearing on TV in 2000.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Flight shaming
How Australian travellers can avoid flight shame
The Block’s Scott Cam has started working for the Prime Minister
Bank logos on cracked coins.
How negative interest rates would sting Australia’s retirees
Civilian chaos as Turkey launches aerial bombings in Syria
Constance Wu Jennifer Lopez
Hustlers is stolen by Jennifer Lopez and is much more than a strippers’ heist flick
Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein
Prince Andrew defends Epstein footage and his camp explains infamous photo