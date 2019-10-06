Melbourne was host to 777 weekend auctions, with agents returning a preliminary clearance rate of 73.8 per cent.

It was the nation’s second-strongest capital city result, falling just short of Canberra’s 73.9 per cent, according to CoreLogic.

Over the same weekend last year, Melbourne vendors secured a success rate of 51 per cent across 904 auctions.

Housing economist Dr Andrew Wilson noted Melbourne recorded a $790,000 median sale, which was lower than the previous fortnight’s $812,000 but higher than the $738,000 on the same weekend last year.

“With the spring holiday period now concluded, the Melbourne market will again be fully focused over coming weekends until the Cup long-weekend holiday,” Dr Wilson, from My Housing Market, said.

The top Melbourne sale was at Elwood. The modern home at 20 Docker Street fetched $3,075,000, up just $25,000 on its last sale price in 2016, according to CoreLogic.

The Marshall White price guidance had been $2.75 million to $2.9 million.

Melbourne’s inner south was the strongest region with a 90 per cent success rate.

A Wheelers Hill four-bedroom, two-bathroom home sold for $1,247,000.

“The first bid was $1 million, and it shot up in $20,000 increments,” Ray White agent Cristine Jones said.

“Three months ago this property would have struggled to reach $1.1 million.”

The 21 Heysham Drive home saw six bidders taking part, with final bids between just two dropping as low as $500.

It last sold for $850,000 in 2009.

There were 1324 homes taken to auction across the combined capital cities, slightly up on the prior week when 1278 auctions were held.