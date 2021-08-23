Qantas offers ‘mega prizes’, rewards for vaccinated Australians

Live

Qantas has unveiled a lucrative rewards campaign for passengers who are fully vaccinated against COVID.

From Tuesday, fully vaccinated travellers who are members of the airline’s frequent flyers group will be able to choose a host of rewards, including extra points and discount vouchers.

They will also go into a mega prize draw with a chance to win a year’s worth of flights, accommodation and fuel.

Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce said the vaccine rollout was critical for protecting public health and key to breaking the cycle of lockdowns across Australia

“Getting vaccinated is an important step that every Australian can take that brings us that little bit closer to life as we knew it,” he said on Monday.

“As the national carrier, we want to recognise those who have made the effort to protect themselves and the community.

“This is one of the biggest giveaways we’ve ever done. The impact of the pandemic on the travel industry and our own Qantas Group team members means we have a clear vested interest in the success of the vaccine rollout.”

Qantas flagged the rewards program back in May, while Australia’s vaccination program was still lagging. It said then that vaccination against the coronavirus was key to keep domestic borders opening, and restarting international travel.

Three weeks ago, the airline said it would stand down about 2500 workers for two months because of the ongoing hit to demand for flights from the extended COVID lockdown in NSW and knock-on border closures across Australia.

The decision affected domestic pilots, cabin crew and airport workers across Qantas and budget arm Jetstar, mostly those base in NSW.

“For us, getting the vaccine rate up to 70 and 80 per cent means thousands of people can go back to work,” Mr Joyce said.

“With the federal government’s vaccine program ramping up across the country, now is the ideal time to say thank you to Australians for stepping up and protecting themselves and others.”

Australia has fully vaccinated 30 per cent of its population aged 16 and above, while 52 per cent have had one jab.

National cabinet has agreed to reduce the chance of lockdowns and reopen the country when vaccine coverage hits 70 and 80 per cent.

But consensus has frayed, with Western Australia refusing to budge from its zero-case goal and Queensland warning it might not reopen its NSW border even at the higher threshold.

Updated Doherty Institute modelling will be presented to a national cabinet meeting on Friday.

See more details of the Qantas program here

Qantas’ vaccine rewards program will include 10 mega prizes, with a winner from each state and territory and two mega prize winners as part of a national TV campaign.

The lucky travellers will get a year’s worth of flights to more than 60 Australian destinations, with free accommodation and free fuel. They will also be able to take off to any international Qantas and Jetstar destinations – once borders start to open.