Updated:

Qantas has revealed it is considering rewarding travellers who get both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Getty
Qantas could soon offer frequent flyer points and other incentives to Australians who get both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

In an effort to boost vaccine numbers, the airline is looking at a scheme in which those who get the jab could be rewarded with frequent flyer points or travel vouchers.

“As a large company that relies on travel to put our people and planes back to work, we’re obviously motivated to help with the national vaccine effort,” Qantas customer officer Stephanie Tully said on Friday.

“We’re still thinking through how this would work, but the incentive could be Qantas points, Qantas or Jetstar flight vouchers, or status credits for frequent flyers.”

The national carrier is expected to offer about 1000 Qantas points to people who get vaccinated, which equates to between $20 to $25 in value.

“Qantas is a big supporter of Australia’s vaccine rollout because of what it means for public health, but also because it’s the key to keeping our domestic borders open and safely restarting international travel as well,” Ms Tully said.

The national carrier recently announced hundreds of international crew would be offered voluntary redundancies in a bid to claw back some of the estimated $16 billion lost since coronavirus hit.

-with AAP

