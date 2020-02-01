Qantas will suspend its two direct services to mainland China due to travel restrictions imposed by other countries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline says entry restrictions imposed the United States, Singapore and other countries will impact the movement of crew who work across the Qantas International network.

The move comes as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk calls on the federal government to halt flights from China as the death toll from virus rises.

Ms Palaszczuk told reporters in Brisbane on Saturday that she backed “recommendations in relation to no more incoming flights until the virus is contained”.

“I don’t often agree with Donald Trump, but I do agree with the US authorities on this occasion that I think we should take every measure possible to combat this virus,” she added.

Qantas will suspend its Sydney-Beijing and Sydney-Shanghai services from February 9 until March 29.

The Beijing service was already due to end, due to commercial reasons, on February 23.

Hong Kong services will remain unchanged as it is currently exempt from travel restrictions.

-AAP