The biggest changes coming to iPhones in new iOS update

From messages to the lock screen, iPhone users are in some for some nifty new tricks when Apple’s latest software update rolls out later this year.

Apple revealed a new computer processor chip and upgraded MacBooks on the first day of its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, but most eyes were on the upcoming iOS 16 update.

After all, iPhones are Apple’s most popular product, having accounted for 54 per cent of Apple’s revenue in the most recent March quarter.

Apple software engineering senior vice president Craig Federighi said the new iPhone software update – which includes adjustments to the lock screen, messages, and CarPlay – will “change the way you experience the iPhone”.

Read on to find out more about the big changes coming to your iPhone in the newest update.

iPhone marks end of text regret

If you’re prone to spelling mistakes or the occasional drunken text, the new update to iPhone messages will come as a relief, as you will now be able to edit or unsend recently sent texts.

And if you accidentally delete something important, you can recover recently deleted messages.

The new update will also allow you to share notes, presentations, reminders, and Safari Tab Groups through text to collaborate easier with others.

SharePlay will also be integrated with messages, which means you’ll be able enjoy synced content like movies or songs with whomever you’re messaging.

Customisable iPhone lock screen

You’ll soon be able to personalise your iPhone’s lock screen like never before, with the type styles and colours of the date and time up to you.

iPhone software developers are also taking a page out of the Apple Watch’s book by including lock screen widgets which will display calendar events, weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, and more.

You also won’t have to settle on just one lock screen style, as a ‘gallery’ feature will let you swipe through different lock screens ranging from your personalised photo and widget screen to a weather wallpaper to see changes in weather conditions throughout the day.

If you want to keep better track of the news or your life, a ‘live activities’ feature will keep track of real-time progress of things like sports games, workouts, or food delivery orders.

You will also have to look a bit lower for your notifications, which will roll up from the bottom of the screen to avoid obscuring the rest of your personalised lock screen.

Photo and video hacks