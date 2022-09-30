Official certificate reveals cause of Queen Elizabeth’s death

Live

The official certificate which reveals Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death has been released and sheds light on some of the details of that afternoon.

The death certificate was published by the National Records of Scotland and lists the Queen’s cause of death as “old age”.

The official time of the monarch’s passing at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish highlands was 3.10pm on September 8.

Personal details on the document include the Queen’s occupation which is described as “Her Majesty the Queen” and her status is “widowed”.

Her parents’ names and occupations are formally recorded as Albert Frederick Arthur George Windsor, King George VI, and Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, who was Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Details for the certificate were registered by the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne on September 16.

The BBC reports that “old age” can be given as the sole cause of death in “very limited circumstances” such as when a certifying doctor has personally cared for someone over a long period or where a gradual decline in health has been observed.

A few hours before her death, Buckingham Palace announced at 12.20pm that there were concerns for the Queen’s health amid reports of the royal family rushing to be by her bedside.

The death certificate appears to suggest that despite a dash to Scotland, some of her children and grandchildren would not have arrived in time to say their last goodbyes.

Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie arrived at Balmoral at about 5pm.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne had already been in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace formally announced the Queen’s death at 6.30pm, more than three hours after her passing.

The United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at the age of 96 at her summer home where she had carried out her last official duty, appointing Liz Truss as prime minister, just two days earlier.

The Queen, who spent 70 years on the throne, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

The Queen’s death certificate was published on the same day her final resting place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle opened to the public, with hundreds of people queued.

A simple stone and a few carved words mark the final resting place of the Queen and Prince Philip, the love of her life and partner in eternity.

Buckingham Palace earlier released a photo showing the hand-carved Belgian black marble slab with brass letter inlays set into the floor of King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Surrounded by floral wreaths and bouquets, it is inscribed with the late monarch’s name and the years of her birth and death, alongside those of her father, George VI; her mother, Elizabeth; and her husband, Philip, who died last year. It replaces a previous slab that had only her parents.

-with AAP