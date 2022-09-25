Life Royal Queen joins Prince Philip for all eternity in their final resting place
A simple stone and a few carved words mark the final resting place of the Queen and Prince Philip, the love of her life and partner in eternity.

Buckingham Palace has given the public its first glimpse of the royal grave, releasing a photo that shows the hand-carved Belgian black marble slab with brass letter inlays set into the floor of King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Surrounded by floral wreaths and bouquets, it is inscribed with the late monarch’s name and the years of her birth and death, alongside those of her father, George VI; her mother, Elizabeth; and her husband, Philip, who died last year. It replaces a previous slab that had only her parents.

All four royals were members of the Order of the Garter, which has St George’s Chapel as its spiritual home.

The release came ahead of the Queen’s burial site opening to visitors next week as Windsor Castle reopens to the public.

The Queen was laid to rest together with the late Duke of Edinburgh on Monday night in a private service attended by the King and other members of the royal family, following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

-with AAP

