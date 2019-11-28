Potential bargains: Australia’s best Black Friday deals

It signals the official start of the Christmas shopping period, and the adopted weekend of sales known as Black Friday and Cyber Monday is trying harder every year to tempt Australian shoppers to part with their dosh.

Black Friday (November 29) and Cyber Monday (December 2) are pinched from the US and have steadily been gaining traction here for a few years.

Like it or not, it looks like the sale event is here to stay, at least for a few more years.

We’ve done a quick round-up of some of the super specials on offer across the most popular categories.

But first – if you’re cruising the specials online, especially on your smartphone, it’s still important not to let the thrill of a bargain impede your online safety.

Web security experts have urged Aussie shoppers to protect themselves against cyber criminals by doing the following:

Make sure your phone and computer have the latest software installed. This means you’ve got the most up-to-date protection against the latest malware and other nasties

If a deal lands in your inbox or lap that looks too good to be true (especially if you didn’t go looking for it) think twice before clicking on the link

It’s best to avoid joining public wi-fi networks – it’s getting harder and harder to tell which ones are legit.

Tech

It’s one of the departments we’re likely to drop serious dollars on, so it’s not a surprise retailers are investing a lot of work into their technology deals.

As is the vibe of Black Friday, a lot of the deals will be limited so it’s all about setting those alarm clocks and knowing exactly what you want before the sale bell tolls.

Online-specific sellers eBay and Amazon are tipped to have the best tech sales.

The latter’s sale begins at midnight.

One of its flagship sale items is the Sony 49-inch X70G 4K smart TV, going on sale for some $850 – about $350 off its RRP.

Google’s Pixel 3 phone is being slugged off at eBay for just under $700 (about $160 saving) – it’s on sale now until December 2, if you know the checkout code to enter. (It’s PITCH20.)

Department stores are joining in the fun.

JB Hi-Fi is taking $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch, while Big W is dropping 50 per cent from lines like Nintendo and PlayStation, and Target is entering the fray with $200 off a Dyson V6 handstick vacuum cleaner, if that’s what tempts your dollar.

Travel

Who doesn’t like a cheap holiday?

Yep, that’s right – crickets – no one.

With the advent of Black Friday and Cyber Monday into our shopping calendars, there’s even more opportunities to hit the skies for less.

Most of Australian travellers’ favourite carriers are whacking on some sales – Qantas, Virgin Australia, Jetstar and Air New Zealand – but they were keeping the finer details quiet, at the time of writing.

Expect between 20 and 30 per cent off your fave holiday destinations, like Malaysia, Indonesia, Europe and the US.

Fashion and beauty

This is probably the easiest of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday purchases to justify.

“I’m practically saving money,” we collectively say, as we add to our already groaning virtual basket.

It’s a full need-not-greed buy, but there’s no judgment here.

Well-known online clothing outlets ASOS, Net-a-Porter, The Iconic, Boohoo, Showpo and Ally Fashion are all getting around the sales, mostly offering store-wide, half-price sales.

Beyond the obvious players, there are brand stores like adidas (30 per cent off), Bonds (40 per cent off), Calvin Klein (40 per cent off), Seafolly (25 per cent off), Gorman (20-50 per cent off), Lee Jeans (40 per cent off) and – you get the drift.

Check your favourite brand and they’ve probably got a sale on.

In the beauty world, Priceline (up to 50 per cent off), Sephora (15 per cent off) and MECCA (exclusive beauty sets) are all looking to catch your attention with their sales.

Most of your favourite cosmetic outlets are offering deals rather than strict percentage sales.