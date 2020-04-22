Life Education NSW’s back-to-school plan ‘near impossible’: teachers
Updated:

NSW’s back-to-school plan ‘near impossible’: teachers

nsw schools teachers virus
Teachers say the NSW government's plan to re-open schools will be 'near impossible' for some. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The teachers’ union has slammed NSW’s plan to have students back in classrooms by mid-May, calling it incomprehensible.

NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos wants the state government to abandon its plan to stagger student attendance in schools during term two.

“It beggars belief,” Mr Gavrielatos told Nine’s Today show on Wednesday.

“It fails to appreciate, let alone comprehend, the massive organisational and timetabling challenges that presents for schools.

“In many settings it will be near impossible.”

School students across NSW are supposed to attend class for face-to-face learning one day a week from May 11, building up to a full-time return to the classroom in term three.

Initially, only a quarter of students will be at schools at any one time. The government wants schools to use house colours or surnames to work out which students should attend, and when.

Schools will also be required to stagger start and finish times, and lunch breaks and recesses.

On Tuesday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said public, Catholic and independent schools were on board with the plan and the NSW department of education had contacted school principals with ideas.

But Mr Gavrielatos disagreed. He said the plan was “contributing significantly to the stress levels of our teachers and principals”.

Ms Berejiklian defended the state government plan later on Wednesday.

“We’re really pleased with what we’ve put forward. It’s the beginning of kids back to school,” she told Today.

“I know it’s a leap of faith but I’ve said to all the parents, and teachers, we’re so grateful you’ve taken our advice to date and it’s paid off.”

NSW schools are open amid the coronavirus pandemic but students are encouraged to learn from home if they can.

Elsewhere, the NSW coronavirus toll hit 33 on Wednesday, with the deaths of three people in 24 hours, including a third person from a virus-hit western Sydney nursing home.

Health authorities on Wednesday confirmed a 92-year-old woman died on Tuesday at Anglicare’s Newmarch House in Caddens. In all, 28 residents and 14 staff members at the facility are confirmed to have COVID-19.

Two other people died in NSW on Tuesday – a 75-year-old man at St George Hospital and an 80-year-old woman at Gosford Hospital.

An additional five coronavirus cases were confirmed in NSW on Wednesday, taking its total to 2974, with 20 people in intensive care.

-with AAP

Trending Now

RBA warns of Great Depression-size hit after more than 780,000 jobs lost
Oil prices fell below zero for the first time in history in the US.
Petrol prices keep falling as price of crude oil drops below zero
Hackers can access your mobile and laptop cameras and record you – cover them up now
Governments acting on lockdown domestic violence, but cash must hit the ground
Best film adaptations of Shakespeare’s plays: From Macbeth to Romeo and Juliet
Two in every five early access claim may not actually be eligible – and could slow the process for those which are.
Ineligible early super access claims putting whole scheme at risk