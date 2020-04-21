Coronavirus shutdown of NSW schools to be lifted

Students in NSW will return to school within weeks, with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announcing a managed reopening from May 11.

Children will return to campuses across the state one day a week from the third week of term two.

“Then progressively two days, and then we hope by the end of term two we’ll be in a position to have students going back to school in a full-time capacity by term three,” Ms Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

She said public, Catholic and independent schools were all on board with the plan.

NSW schools are open amid the coronavirus pandemic but students are recommended to learn from home.

As restrictions begin to be eased, only a quarter of students will initially be on campus at one time.

“Will it be the same as kids going to school under normal circumstances? No, it won’t,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We’ve made sure we’ve used this time not just to build up our online capacity but we’ve also made sure we have enough hand sanitisers, soap, and all those things which make a school community feel safe.”

Schools will be able to check students’ temperatures, while cleaning protocols will be increased.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said she wanted to begin with the gradual return.

“There will be flexibility and discretion on a school level as to how they implement this,” she said.

“We want them to make sure they are having about a quarter of students on campus each day, but how they break that group up will be a matter for them.”

It came as NSW reported further low numbers of fresh coronavirus infections. Health authorities confirmed six new cases on Tuesday morning, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 2969.

Meanwhile, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews remains committed to keeping that state’s schools closed throughout term two, which is in its second week there. On Monday he said he didn’t want 100,000 parents doing pick-ups and drop offs.

“It’s perfectly fine to send your kinds to school if you can’t have them learning from home, but if you can have the kids learning from home they must learn from home.”

NSW is the second state to announce a managed return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said on Friday that state’s schools would have a “soft opening” from April 29.

“All parents and carers can choose to send their children to school,” Mr McGowan said.

“If parents don’t feel comfortable sending their kids to school for whatever reason, they will not be obligated to do so. However year 11 and 12 students are strongly encouraged to attend.”

There will arrangements for children who need to learn online, and for those with complex medical needs.

In Queensland, which has a similar arrangement to Victoria, the state education department apologised for a website crash that frustrated parents and students on the first day of term two on Monday.

Officials fixed the issue that led the online education portal to crash when almost two million Queensland students and their parents logged in to learn from home.

The state education department’s website crashed on Monday after being smashed with 1.8 million hits in less than half an hour.

“We’re doing our best this morning,” department head Tony Cook told ABC radio on Tuesday.

“We’re absolutely asking people, if you can’t get on, that’s not such an issue.

“There’s other materials you can be using as well, take some time at to spend with your child.”

-with agencies