Controversial item disappears from McDonald’s stores

Takeaway fans are sharing their fury online after finding that a controversial menu item has vanished from McDonald’s menus across Australia.

McDonald’s announced with great fanfare in January that it was adding potato scallops to its special edition summer menu, served along with a sachet of chicken salt.

The announcement sparked a heated debate online, with people arguing whether the fish and chip shop classic was really a ‘cake’ or ‘fritter’.

Now, people are furious again – but this time, it’s not because of the name.

Rather, it’s because they can’t get seem to find a McDonald’s potato scallop anywhere in store.

One Twitter user complained the potato scallops were a “myth”, and “always unavailable”. Another shared a photo of a sign from their McDonald’s drive-through.

“Unfortunately we have discontinued the potato scallops cakes,” it read –long with a sad face.

McDonald’s said its potato scallops would be available “to tempt your tastebuds” for a limited time from January 11. No end date was given.

But given a month of summer remains, customers had expected the potato scallops to be available for some weeks yet.

A spokesperson told The New Daily that the item had been “very popular right across the country”.

They said outlets had gone through lots of stock because the potato treats were so popular – but did not confirm if supplies would be replenished.

“Customers can still enjoy other limited summer menu items … and, of course year-round fan favourites like the hash brown and our famous fries,” they said.

“We love that customers have enjoyed another great summer at Macca’s, with our limited summer menu. We look forward to sharing more exciting menu news for 2023!”

Potato problems

McDonald’s timing was tricky for its potato-centric item, with Australia gripped by a potato shortage.

Vegetable growers industry body AUSVEG warned of a looming potato shortage back in December.

It blamed relentless flooding across much of south-eastern Australia, leading to difficulties in planting and harvesting crops. AUSVEG said potatoes were among the hardest-hit veggies, and shortages and high prices were likely to continue into 2023.

It is not clear whether the conditions have caused supply issues for McDonald’s.

Debate rages on

Despite many not being able to get their hands on a McDonald’s potato scallop, there’s still no end to the debate about the product’s name.

Many spud lovers in NSW, the ACT and Queensland call the fried treat “scallops”. But they’re “cakes” in much of southern NSW, as well as Victoria and Tasmania.

People in South Australia use both names, with some even calling it a “fritter”.

It’s also a mixed bag in the Northern Territory and Western Australia, with no clear majorities for potato cakes or scallops.

To make matters even more confusing, those in some parts of Australia call them hash browns – despite those being different delicacies altogether.

In a poll conducted on The New Daily’s Instagram page, 54 per cent of voters went for potato cakes. Potato scallops had 39 per cent of votes, while 7 per cent wanted another name.

One supposed McDonald’s worker revealed in a Reddit thread that the takeaway chain made a deliberate choice to go with “scallop”.

“As someone who works for Maccas, I can confirm that 1. They suck and 2. The box they come in say potato cakes but the bags we put them in say scallop, so a bit of both?”

Another said we should keep it simple: “Battered potato slices for the win!”